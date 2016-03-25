Father arrested, accused of punching and choking son on school grounds

The father of a Toledo Public School student is behind bars this morning after an incident that happened on school grounds.

James Jackson is accused of punching and choking his son at Bowsher High School Thursday.

Jackson faces charges of domestic violence and assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court Saturday morning.

