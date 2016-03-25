Two Americans killed in Brussels terror attacks; raids continue - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BREAKING

Two Americans killed in Brussels terror attacks; raids continue in Belgium

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Brussels discussing terrorism and will pay his respects to the victims later in the day. (Source: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Brussels discussing terrorism and will pay his respects to the victims later in the day. (Source: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
(WTOL) -

Officials have confirmed that two Americans were killed in the Brussels attacks claimed by ISIS on Tuesday. Police believe they were brother and sister.

Raids continue in Belgium to locate more ISIS terrorists.

Two men are being sought after - one spotted on surveillance holding a large bag at a train station and another on surveillance at the airport where the attacks took place.

Authorities believe the man at the airport dropped a massive bomb before fleeing the site.

 Belgian prosecutors reported several people were arrested around the country's capital Thursday.

Investigators say the terrorists behind the attacks were part of an ISIS cell based in Brussels.

"It's frightening because when a guy walks away from two suicide bombers, he doesn't just melt away into civilian life again; he goes out now and maybe activates a new network, " said Rep. Adam Kizinger (R-IL).

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Brussels talking about how to fight terrorism and is expected to pay his respects to the victims of these tragedies later in the day.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly