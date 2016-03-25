Two Americans killed in Brussels terror attacks; raids continue in Belgium

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Brussels discussing terrorism and will pay his respects to the victims later in the day. (Source: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Officials have confirmed that two Americans were killed in the Brussels attacks claimed by ISIS on Tuesday. Police believe they were brother and sister.

Raids continue in Belgium to locate more ISIS terrorists.

Two men are being sought after - one spotted on surveillance holding a large bag at a train station and another on surveillance at the airport where the attacks took place.

Authorities believe the man at the airport dropped a massive bomb before fleeing the site.

Belgian prosecutors reported several people were arrested around the country's capital Thursday.

Investigators say the terrorists behind the attacks were part of an ISIS cell based in Brussels.

"It's frightening because when a guy walks away from two suicide bombers, he doesn't just melt away into civilian life again; he goes out now and maybe activates a new network, " said Rep. Adam Kizinger (R-IL).

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry is in Brussels talking about how to fight terrorism and is expected to pay his respects to the victims of these tragedies later in the day.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.