Bowling Green Housing Survey set to start in April

People living in Bowling Green will soon notice an inspector surveying houses in the city.

The city and the Wood County Health District will kick off their exterior housing survey that is conducted every five years in April.

These surveys started back in the 1980s and inspectors from the health district look for issues with exterior sanitation and general upkeep of homes.

Everything is evaluated from plain view.

"Roofs that haven't been kept up, siding, and trim that the paint is chipping, that type of thing. Porch railings that are maybe dilapidated or missing. Condition of stairs," said Lana Glore, assistant director of environmental health at the Wood County Health District.



Inspectors will use a list compiled of 14 primary and and 10 non-primary categories to survey the homes. Four unsatisfactory marks in the primary category and you'll receive a notice from the city to fix the problems. In the past, Glore says most homes in the area have been up to par.



"Last time around, which was 2011. A very small percentage of those homes, like I think seven homes out of the 5500. So we're hopeful that housing stock is still in good shape and that's what were going to have again," said Glore.



This collaboration between the city and health district is unique in that most health districts strictly deal with housing on a complaint basis.

While the program in BG is more of a preventative measure to gather information, followed by enforcement.



"It's not only for health and safety issues we might see, but it also keeps our housing stock, values, property values up," says Glore.

The survey will wrap around October.

