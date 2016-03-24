TPS teams up with University of Toledo to create 'College Credit Plus' program

Toledo Public Schools and the University of Toledo are rolling out a new program that will give all district high school students the opportunity to get an associate’s degree when they receive their diploma.



The hope is to help students get a jump start on college.

Right now Students at Toledo Technology Academy and Toledo Early College have already been taking advantage of this opportunity to take college courses in High School. But Now Students at all TPS high Schools will get a chance to earn a college degree, upon High School Graduation.

Taylor O'Toole is Senior at Toledo Technology Academy and when she graduates she will have an associate’s degree. This is because Taylor took advantage of an early college program that TPS Provides.

And next year when she enrolls at UT She'll be two years ahead of her peers.



“Being able to come in next year at UT I’m able to look at other freshmen and almost feel bad because they did not have that opportunity coming from other districts,” said Taylor.



Thursday, The University of Toledo and Toledo Public Schools joined together to create a new structure to make sure committed students from every district high school have the support they need to complete an associate's degree by the time they graduate.



“Now every child that goes to Toledo Early college will get an associate’s degree or higher. And in a traditional setting children can opt into going down the progressive college route or continue the tradition high school graduation route,” said Dr. Romules Durant of TPS.



Students will qualify for the College Credit Plus program based on their GPA and recommendations from teachers.

An $800,000 grant is also being used to put high school teachers through graduate courses so they will be qualified to teach the college level classes.

"Not only are they learning the content of at a deeper level they are learning how to think about how to help learners engage with that content so it will not only help them teach the upper level courses but they will become better teachers,” said Rebecca Schneider of UT’s department of curriculum and instruction.

The district is hoping by the start of the 2016-2017 school year they will have up to 40 high school teachers with the necessary credentials to teach the more rigorous curriculum of the ‘College Credit Plus’ Program.

