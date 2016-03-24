TFD needs help solving 5 arsons over 2 week span - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD needs help solving 5 arsons over 2 week span

Reporting by Steven Jackson, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Fire department is asking for the public’s help to solve a total of five arsons over a two week span. 

For the month of March  the City of Toledo has seen arsons on Willow Ave., Bronson, Maplewood, Mettler, and Oak Street. They all are currently under investigation. 

WTOL spoke with Toledo Fire Officials today about these investigations who say having one arson is too many, so, having five in the last two weeks is an astonishing number. 

They say they are not seeing a pattern with these fires, which have all been set at different times throughout the day. They also say some of the homes were occupied while others were vacant. 

“We need the folks that live in these neighborhoods throughout the city to keep their eyes and ears open as I said the smallest piece of information that you have my be that piece of information that could give our team what they need to solve it,” said Lt. Matthew Hertzfeld of the Toledo Fire Department. 

If you have information on one of these arsons you're asked to call crime stopper at 419-255-1111.

You will remain anonymous and can become eligible for a cash reward.

