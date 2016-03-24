Hancock Co. Commissioners vote to begin search for contractors to build proposed diversion channel

Hancock County Commissioners voted on Thursday Morning to begin the search for contractors to dig out the proposed Eagle Creek diversion channel. This is the first step of many to transfer control of the Blanchard River Flood Mitigation from the Army Corps of Engineers.



The Commissioners are acting quickly after learning the Army Corps flood control plan came in $20 million higher than previously estimated, directly affecting the project's ability to secure Federal funding.



“I'm a business man, and I believe in contingency plans. And if you're holding out for Federal funding, I have a 1% confidence that we are ever going to get that funding,” said Brian Robertson, Hancock County Commissioner.



The Commissioners voted unanimously to begin accepting candidate information on the private engineers who could build the proposed diversion channel.

If they follow through with this public plan, Robertson says the Army Corps architecture can still be implemented, but the majority of the funding will not be coming from Washington D.C.



“The Corps is going to be involved, the EPA is going to be involved, and those agencies regulate a lot of what we are doing. But, these projects get done in the private sector every day, with plants that are rebuilt, with distribution centers that are built,” said Robertson.



Also in the meeting, dozens of farmers whose land will have to be sold to make way for the channel.

They have fought this idea from day one.



This has probably split this county, the Findlay and the county people, probably the farthest apart that I've ever seen it,” said Steve Oman, a Hancock County Farmer.



To possibly get State funding for the project, the commissioners agreed to look into using the dirt excavated from the diversion channel, and selling it to ODOT for their impending I-75 expansion.



“It gives the State an incentive to put money in the game. So maybe the Federal government doesn't have the incentive that the State does, but the State has a significant stake in making sure that that section of interstate commerce stays open and functioning,” said Robertson.



Commissioner Robertson said now that the ball is rolling for the public control of the flood mitigation, there will be more meetings happening in the future.