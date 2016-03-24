Mercy hosts career fair for recent graduates, experienced nurses

Nursing managers from area Mercy hospitals got together Thursday to host a career fair.

In 2008, with the economy down, many nurses with plans to retire decided not to.

Now, with the economy coming back, those nurses are taking their opportunity, leaving plenty of job openings.

“It allows the new graduates and experienced nurses to come in and interview on the spot with managers to see what kind of opportunities we have available and try and match their interests with our need,” said Jeanne Drouillard, chief nursing officer at St. Vincent’s.

If you weren't able to make it Thursday and are interested, you can always apply online here.

