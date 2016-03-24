Emilie's grandma makes headlines for flower girl performance

Look who's making headlines! When WTOL 11's Emilie Voss married her hubby Ben Bohland back on January 23 in Palm Springs, California, she had a very special flower girl throwing petals down the aisle - her grandma, Alice.

To honor her grandma, whose birthday was March 20, Emilie shared some of the photos from her special day.

Now the story is making national headlines, with it being picked up by Huffington Post.

Read Huffington Post's full article here.

Emilie says he grandma "is my no. 1 fan and I know I get my independence and adventurous spirit from her.”

