Other agencies provided help in Perrysburg Twp standoff, Wednesday

During last night's standoff, Perrysburg Township Police called in for help and were able to resolve the situation, and arrest the suspect.

Perrysburg Township Police worked with Fire, EMS and had open communication with other departments that were not so local as well.

“The conversations were ongoing, we were trying to provide as much information as we could, and try and get that out as rapidly as we could, as it came into us, and everybody worked extremely well together, and that's the ultimate goal, is that everybody is able to do it efficiently and safely,” said Lt. Matt Gazarek of the Perrysburg Township police department.

Northwood and Lake Township police, as well as Wood County's Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiators, all responded to the incident at Tracy Creek apartments last night.

WTOL is told that with the help of other agencies, they were able to set up a perimeter, and make sure people who live in the area, were safe.

The Perrysburg Township Fire and EMS team, also played a big role in assisting police in getting the victim, out of the apartment.



“That was extremely important, because having a gunshot victim, we need to get them out of there right away, and we need to do it as safely as possible, and we were able to achieve that last night,” said Gazarek.



The suspect is now being held on a $1 million bond, and is due back in court on Tuesday.

