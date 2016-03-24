Creating access to banking in underserved neighborhoods

For some Toledoans, a trip to the bank is an errand that's often taken for gr anted. But for others, the access to banks just doesn't exist, or isn't feasible.

That's the reason why the Toledo Fair Housing Center, the City of Toledo and the United Way are teaming up to help local financial institutions learn about providing "model banks."

Analysis show that the lending patterns in Toledo are geographically unequal and imbalanced, meaning that lower-income neighborhoods and communities of color are not able to obtain access to loans or even a local bank branch.

The model bank initiative will help educate banks about what's needed in order to empower Toledoans with their finances and potential loans for home ownership.

"Things like the physical presence in the central city neighborhoods, access to credit in the central city neighborhoods. We're seeing a lot of disturbing patterns of disinvestment by lenders in communities of color, which is largely our central city neighborhoods. They suffer when lenders ignore those neighborhoods. Lenders and banks can play a pivotal role in neighborhood stabilization, so we're here to encourage their participation and to step up their game and not ignore communities of color," said President and CEO of Toledo Fair Housing Center Michael Marsh.

Melissa Overton, Vice President of Fifth Third Bank, echoed that sentiment.

"If there's an opportunity to learn of ways that we can join forces and really deliver products and services that meet the needs of our communities, we always welcome those opportunities. At Fifth Third, we always want to make certain that we're meeting the needs, that we're out front, that we're delivering products and services that are really going to create real impact on the communities," said Overton.

The goal is for more banks to infiltrate the undeserved communities in Toledo in hopes that financial opportunities for hard-working families will no longer be out of reach.

For more information, click here.

