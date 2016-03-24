The Kelly Cup makes an appearance at Toledo Children's Hospital - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Kelly Cup makes an appearance at Toledo Children's Hospital

By Dick Berry, Reporter
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Toledo Walleye hockey team begins its playoff run on April 15. 

The goal of every player in the ECHL is to win the dinged and dented, bumped and bruised Kelly Cup. 

The cup is awarded to the team winning the league championship. 

It made a stop Thursday at the Toledo Children's Hospital for the kids to see, touch and pose for pictures. 

"It's cool," said patient Brooklyn Esser. 

The keeper of the cup during its Toledo rounds is former Walleye player and Toledo Hockey Hall of Famer Kyle Rogers. 

It's named after league founder and former ECHL commissioner Patrick Kelly. 

The names of players from winning teams are engraved on the cup, including guys from the Toledo Storm. 

Rogers wants the kids to know the cup represents chasing your dreams and proving your doubters wrong. 

"You set goals in your life and try to achieve them. This is an example of playing hockey. Stick with your goals, you dreams and desire to get better as a player and sometimes you get rewarded with a trophy," he said.

Kids get the message even though they're not die hard hockey fans. 

"Oh definitely, we have to tell his dad that he needs to go see a hockey game now," said Sara Kersten, mother of Cooper, who also called the cup 'cool.' 

The goal now is to see the names of Walleye players engraved on the Kelly Cup next time it rolls into town. 

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

