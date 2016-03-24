Poll: Kasich only GOP candidate to win against Clinton, Sanders in November

A new Quinnipiac poll shows Ohio Governor John Kasich as the only Republican out of three GOP candidates who could win against either Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders in November. But just how realistic are those findings, when Kasich has won a single primary and is behind in the delegate-count?



University of Toledo Political Science Chair Sam Nelson explains that polls can often be inaccurate this early in the election year.



"You don't want to put a lot of weight on these general election polls while the primaries are still going on. The track record in past elections is that they don't tell you a whole lot," said Nelson.



That has to do with it being difficult to predict who exactly will turn out to vote in November.



"They're usually polling registered voters about the general election, but we don't know what turnout will look like if Donald Trump is the nominee. Turnout predictions are really hard to make. People who don't normally vote will come out to vote because of (Trump) or against him, so it's pretty tough to tell," said Nelson.



Still, the poll results are favorable for Kasich's campaign right now.



"I do think this poll is important for Governor Kasich because it's really the primary rationale for staying in the race. It's this idea that he's the one who can win the general election, even if he's struggling in the primaries. It gives him something to argue at a contested convention: 'hey, look, I'm the one that can win!' It's very helpful for him in this primary campaign; it gives him a good reason to stay in the race, it gives him a good reason to raise some money, to make arguments to go into states. He's got some states where I think he's got a decent chance to be competitive, Pennsylvania, for instance. He can campaign around Pennsylvania and say, 'hey, I'm really electable,'" said Nelson.



However, current convention rules and regulations are not in Kasich's favor.



"For instance, there's a rule in the Republican convention right now that says you have to win eight states to be put into nomination. Well, he's won one, and he may not win seven more. They can change that rule, it's not in stone, but it's a long-shot for Kasich," said Nelson.



"Bernie Sanders is making some of the same arguments based on similar poll results that show him with bigger margins against Trump and Cruz and Hillary Clinton. And it does carry some weight," he said.



In either circumstance, how likely is it that Kasich would become the Republican nominee?



"I think it's a long shot right now, because a couple things have to happen. He's got to stay in the race and try to amass some delegates. He's got no mathematical chance of coming out on top on a first ballot. So he has to be at a contested convention and make the case: I'm the most electable candidate, you don't want Trump, you don't want Cruz, you want me. But he's got to make that case to a convention hall full of people who are committed to either Donald Trump or Ted Cruz; they're going to massively outnumber him," said Nelson.



The Quinnipiac poll was conducted last week via phone.

In total, it included 1,451 registered voters from across the country with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.6 percent.



To read the results, click here.

