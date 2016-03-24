Three Toledo Christian students charged for victimizing peers

Three students have been charged in connection to an incident at Toledo Christian Schools last month.

The students, two of them 17, the other 16, are now facing charges of assault, hazing and violating the safe schools act.

Prosecutors say the students are accused of victimizing two of their peers, but no details have been released.

Two of the three teens charged were also expelled from Toledo Christian.

The third student was suspended, but has since been let back in.

