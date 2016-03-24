Local family becomes victim of con-artist using daughter's Progeria to get cash

A local family is targeted by a con-artist using their daughters rare disease to make a quick buck.

Carly Kudzia, 5, has Progeria, an extremely rare aging disease with only 17 other cases in the U.S.

"The Progeria community is really, really small. There is only like 105 kids living with Progeria today and we are really, really close," said Heather Kudzia, Carly's mother. "One of our friends in the UK, her son has Progeria, she came across the page with Carly's picture on it and it caught her eye."

The page was called Team Baily - Finding a cure for Progeria and was filled with dozens of pictures of Carly.

Heather says many of the friends who liked the page were also fake accounts with pictures of other kids with Progeria.

But it wasn't until Heather saw a post asking to like the page to raise money for Progeria research that forced her to take action.

"Now you've crossed a big line. You shouldn't be impersonating my kids, but new two, you definitely shouldn't be pulling on people's heart strings and asking for money," said Heather.

Followers of Carly's real Facebook page contacted Facebook and after 24 hours the page was shut down.

But the fight isn't over. Now Heather is trying to figure out how she can prevent other families like hers from becoming the next victim.

"None of us need to be worrying about that, we have a million things in a day that we should be doing to fight Progeria versus chasing after people creating fraudulent accounts," said Heather.

Carly and her family are not alone. Kaylee Halko, another local girl with Progeria, has had a fake account set up in her name. Many have contacted Facebook for months, asking to remove the fraudulent page, but still nothing has been done.

