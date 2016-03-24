Blood drive honors late Toledo Mayor D. Michael Collins

There was a chance to help others while honoring the memory and legacy of Toledo's late mayor. The American Red Cross held a blood drive at One Government Center Thursday, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Red Cross hosted a similar event last August to remember late Mayor D. Michael Collins and the current mayor's office has asked for a second one.

Collins died one year into office, in February of 2015, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Pledges were made when the blood drive was organized and the donors came out today to give blood. The Red Cross said it's always in need of blood but especially now, as the weather is warmer and people are busier.

“Every single time someone walks in to donate and rolls up that sleeve, they have the opportunity to save three lives. So it's a wonderful way to give back in somebody's honor. 45 minutes to an hour of your time, three lives on the other side. It's a great, great legacy and great memory,” said Jennifer Hughes of the American Red Cross in Toledo.

While all blood types are needed, Hughes said they are looking for donors with "O" blood types. Specifically, O negative is their biggest need right now.

The Red Cross said it can be transfused into patients with any blood type and can be the best resource for patients in trauma or emergency situations.

Anyone who wants to make a blood donation can call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.

