Cherry Street Mission Ministries holds Easter Sunrise Service

On Easter Sunday, the Cherry Street Mission is hosting an Easter Sunrise Service.

Doors open at 6:30 a.m. for coffee and fellowship. Jacob Estrada will be leading participants in worship.

Cherry Street Mission's CEO Dan Rogers will give an Easter message and a Communion Service will follow.

Breakfast Fellowship begins at 8 a.m.

The Cherry Street Mission Ministries offers a variety of services for the homeless and people living in poverty.

