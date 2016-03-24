New Swamp Shop open for business

The newly renovated Swamp Shop at Fifth Third Field is now open for business.

The new store has more than 100 different types of baseball hats. Plus, a “Holy Toledo” room, with everything and anything "Holy Toledo” you can think of!

“We got some great new items in. I’ve had really great reaction so far and it just shows you that we're passionate about keeping up with the times, keeping the Mud Hens logo. We're known worldwide, so we just want to keep that trend up, keep the Mud Hens logo going,” said Stephanie Miller, store manager.

The expansion is just another part of the Hensville entertainment district project.

The Swamp Shop is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and on weekends.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.