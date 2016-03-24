The Toledo Zoo to host job fair for seasonal positions

The Toledo Zoo will host a job fair for seasonal and part-time positions.

The details:

Thursday, April 7

3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Park in Anthony Wayne Trail lot

Business casual attire

The zoo is asking attendees enter through the main zoo gates and follow signs to the Nairobi Pavilion.

Applicants should bring multiple copies of their resume or completed zoo job application.

The zoo has over 150 positions to fill.

The minimum age is 16, but some jobs will require applicants to be 18.

Zoo admission and parking fees will not apply.

