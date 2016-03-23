Board members agree on plan to update Rossford schools - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Board members agree on plan to update Rossford schools

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) -

After several attempts to update schools in Rossford, board members have now agreed on a plan to put before the voters.

You may remember back in December, board members voted down a $77 million dollar facilities plan. 

Some three months later a new plan has been approved, coming in at just over $69 million. That's about $30 a month for a $100,000 home. This plan still includes two sites.

"One would be a Pre-kindergarten to five site at the Glenwood location. The other would be a 6th through 12th grade at the current downtown site,” said Dan Creps, Superintendent of Rossford Schools.

He says at the Glenwood site, the 1981 portion of building would remain and then new additions would be built around it. The downtown site would be a little different.

“We'll preserve the original portion of the high school, the 1922 portion. We'll undergo a renovation, coupled with all new facilities surrounding it,” said Creps.

The district's current buildings are not up to today's learning standards and are unsustainable.

Through a lot of research, surveys, and community input, this plan best matches 21st century learning with fiscal responsibility.
 

"If we are really to look at a long-term solution and reap the savings of that that long-term solution would provide. This meets all those needs,” said Creps.

The next step is to approach bond counsel to get the exact figures for the November levy.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly