Board members agree on plan to update Rossford schools

After several attempts to update schools in Rossford, board members have now agreed on a plan to put before the voters.



You may remember back in December, board members voted down a $77 million dollar facilities plan.

Some three months later a new plan has been approved, coming in at just over $69 million. That's about $30 a month for a $100,000 home. This plan still includes two sites.



"One would be a Pre-kindergarten to five site at the Glenwood location. The other would be a 6th through 12th grade at the current downtown site,” said Dan Creps, Superintendent of Rossford Schools.

He says at the Glenwood site, the 1981 portion of building would remain and then new additions would be built around it. The downtown site would be a little different.



“We'll preserve the original portion of the high school, the 1922 portion. We'll undergo a renovation, coupled with all new facilities surrounding it,” said Creps.



The district's current buildings are not up to today's learning standards and are unsustainable.

Through a lot of research, surveys, and community input, this plan best matches 21st century learning with fiscal responsibility.



"If we are really to look at a long-term solution and reap the savings of that that long-term solution would provide. This meets all those needs,” said Creps.



The next step is to approach bond counsel to get the exact figures for the November levy.

