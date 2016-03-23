Falcons nest in Wood Co. Courthouse for 6th year in a row

They're back! A pair of Peregrine Falcons have set up shop once again in the clock tower of the Wood County Courthouse.

Every year for the past six years the Falcon family has grown their family there.

You can even watch them live through a Falcon Cam, sponsored by Wood County Commissioners and Bowling Green State University. The Falcon is BGSU's official mascot after all.

Mobile users watch live here.

