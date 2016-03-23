UT Professor: Brussels Attacks Impact on Campaign 2016 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT Professor: Brussels Attacks Impact on Campaign 2016

By Viviana Hurtado, Anchor
(WTOL) -

Dr. Joel Voss, Political Science professor at the University of Toledo expects the issue of national security to shoot up in Ohio voters’ priorities, after Tuesday’s terror attacks in Brussels.

The presidential candidates immediately weighed in with Texas Senator Ted Cruz saying, “"We need to empower law enforcement to patrol and secure Muslim neighborhoods before they become radicalized."

Although this statement provoked criticism, including from law enforcement, Dr. Voss isn’t surprised by the “tough talk” which he says voters crave during uncertain times. 

Still, the economy, which includes job creation and trade, remains a top issue for voters in the Buckeye state.

Barring more attacks, especially in the U.S., Dr. Voss expects the economy to reclaim the number one spot for Ohio voters.

The political science professor spoke about the impact of the attacks with Viviana Hurtado and Dan Cummins on WTOL 11 News on Fox 36 at 10.

