Penta Career Center students get chance to work with unique species

High schoolers at Penta Career Center are getting the chance to work with a unique species.

Students in the Small Animal Care Program are working with 200 Hellbender Salamanders, and will eventually release them back into their natural habitat.

The program is unique for a couple of reasons; one, Penta is the only high school to have the opportunity to work in a program like this, and two, these salamanders are an endangered species.

“We can build up their numbers, so that way, in the wild, they won't go extinct,” said Katelynn Richardson.

It's a partnership between the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Toledo Zoo, and the Ohio Hellbender Partnership. These salamanders will live in a modified classroom at Penta, and will be released next summer.

“The ones we have here are from Yellow Creek, which is over in the eastern part of Ohio. And then we also have some from Sciota Brush, which is the lower part of Ohio,” said Richardson.

For the students it's a great opportunity for them to study and handle a species that ultimately they can play a role in saving from extinction.

“It's very cool, especially because we're one of, I think, the only high schools with them, and then the fact that they're endangered and we get to deal with them makes it even more awesome,” said Brianna Morgan, student at Penta.

