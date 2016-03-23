Perrysburg Twp: Suspect in court after domestic dispute call, shooting

The suspect of a domestic dispute and shooting in Perrysburg Township will be in court Thursday, facing a charge of felonious assault, a second degree felony.

The man reportedly barricaded himself in Fox Creek Drive apartments off of Tracy Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Edward Ellis, 46, was involved in a domestic dispute, shot a woman and drove away.

A SWAT team was called to the scene.

He was arrested approximately 8 miles from the apartment in Millbury.

Police say they were thankful they could take Ellis away peacefully.

"It ended the best that we could hope for," said Lt. Matt Gazarek. "I mean he surrendered, stopped pulled the car over as we directed him to, got out and surrendered to the two officers."

Residents can believe something like this happened.

"We were shocked," said a resident. "I didn't know what was going on until they said 'shots fired.'"

Another resident said, "Not something you want to hear, especially so close. We're hoping everyone was okay."

Ellis will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

At this time, no information on the victim or her condition is available.

Stay tuned to WTOL for updates.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.