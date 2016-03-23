Perrysburg Twp: Suspect in court after domestic dispute call, sh - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Perrysburg Twp: Suspect in court after domestic dispute call, shooting

Edward Ellis, 46 (Source: WTOL) Edward Ellis, 46 (Source: WTOL)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

The suspect of a domestic dispute and shooting in Perrysburg Township will be in court Thursday, facing a charge of felonious assault, a second degree felony. 

The man reportedly barricaded himself in Fox Creek Drive apartments off of Tracy Road around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Edward Ellis, 46, was involved in a domestic dispute, shot a woman and drove away. 

A SWAT team was called to the scene.

He was arrested approximately 8 miles from the apartment in Millbury.

Police say they were thankful they could take Ellis away peacefully. 

"It ended the best that we could hope for," said Lt. Matt Gazarek. "I mean he surrendered, stopped pulled the car over as we directed him to, got out and surrendered to the two officers." 

Residents can believe something like this happened. 

"We were shocked," said a resident. "I didn't know what was going on until they said 'shots fired.'"

Another resident said, "Not something you want to hear, especially so close. We're hoping everyone was okay."

Ellis will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

At this time, no information on the victim or her condition is available.

Stay tuned to WTOL for updates.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly