Bowling Green HS students get the chance to travel to Cuba

Bowling Green High School students will have a unique opportunity for their next Spring Break. A lucky few could spend it on an educational trip to Cuba.

Cuba still has restrictions on who can enter the country, but the district was able to organize a trip because it's classified as educational.

The students who participate in the trip will not only have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the Cuban culture, they can also earn college credits.

It's an extremely unique trip, and since it’s been approved eight students have already signed up with interest.

Superintendent Francis Scrucci says it's a great opportunity for the students and the district.

“Cuba has been kind of this mystery for so many years, and being a communist country and enclosed, now to have the opportunity for kids, for anyone to eventually get into the country and see the culture, I think that's exciting. And it's certainly an experience that not many people have had,” said Scrucci.

The trip has an 18 student cap, and they'll go in March of 2016

