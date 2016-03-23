Findlay flood relief cost jumps by $20 million; Mayor has solution

Residents and business owners have been dealing with floods for the last nine years along the Blanchard River, including several devastating ones. Now, the cost to correct it has grown significantly.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has informed city leaders that flood relief costs have increased from $60 to $80 million and $17 million of that was attributed to contingency.

To stop the flood disasters, Findlay and Hancock County leaders have been working with the Corps of Engineers on a flood mitigation program. But Mayor Lydia Mihalik has learned that the increased cost would also mean another delay in flood relief construction.

“I hate to use the word quagmire, but really that's truly what it is. You know, we have tried to be good partners in order to get this process figured out and we're just at a phase where we owe it to our communities, we owe it to the taxpayers who put us in these positions, to make decisions," said Mihalik.



She wants the project to be taken over by the community. Specifically, by the Maumee Valley Conservancy District.

The key to the flood relief is still a diversion channel, which would divert floodwaters from Eagle Creek around the southwest side of the city of Findlay, eventually connecting with the Blanchard River to the northwest of the city.

The goal is to stop the devastating floods that have, most notably damaged the downtown area.

If the Diversion Channel project moves forward, there is a lot of dirt and soil that will have to be excavated for the project.

The Mayor is hoping that about half of the 1.2 million yards of fill material will end up at I-75 and Routes 68 and 15 interchange. It's a project that ODOT has already been planning.

Mayor Mihalik thinks it can save millions of dollars for ODOT, which wouldn't have to buy fill material. The partnership would also be a catalyst for the flood relief efforts and could lead to results more quickly.



“We have an opportunity to actually start construction on this project in 2018. The Corps' schedule had something in 2022, which is a lot longer,“ said Mihalik.

Without the Army Corps of Engineers, there will no longer be federal dollars available. But there is $15 million available from a 2009 county sales tax increase that will get to $25 million before it expires.

Mihalik said it could pay for the project design and land acquisition.

