Possible Implications as result of Brussels Terror Attacks on the U.S.

As the investigation continues into Tuesday's terrorist attacks in Brussels, Belgium, where does the rest of the world go from here? Experts say there are many possible implications to the attacks, and the outcomes may be just as planned as the attacks themselves.



"You could probably expect some type of terrorist attack to at least try to occur before November. The events in Brussels were blind. That's what makes them a terrorist attack. But on the other hand, most people in Belgium, most people in Europe were expecting some attack in the future. The question is, were they expecting a sort of imminent attack, or were they expecting an attack sometime way down the road? You could say the same about the United States," said University of Toledo Assistant Political Science Professor Joel Voss.



The topic of terrorism itself has been a hot topic on the campaign trail.



"I think what you'll see is that the Republicans continue to hammer down very strong policies including closing borders, policing Muslims, for example. That I think is going to continue to happen. And if you see another terrorist attack happen before November, it'll become of course more of an issue," said Voss.

He indicates that an attack by ISIS or another terrorist group during the election year would likely not be a coincidence.



"The reason that terrorists attack during election seasons is because they want to of course change the tide of an election. It's in the terrorists' best interest to actually have a Republican elected, and the only reason I say that is because currently the rhetoric that Republicans are using is sort of exclusionary and divisionary. It's focused on dividing the United States, and I think that actually is quite helpful for terrorists. Divide the population and you make people feel like they no longer belong in the U.S.or in Europe, then it makes it much easier to recruit them," said Voss.



Voss, who has traveled to Brussels, also says the recent attacks will have an effect on the refugee crisis in Europe.



"What you do see now growing is a large bit of anti-refugee sentiment in Germany now and elsewhere in Europe. So I think this of course will only harm the feelings of Europeans towards refugees and increase the anti-refugee migr ant sentiment," he said.



While Voss and other terrorism experts are hesitant to predict any potential target cities, there are some factors that make certain areas more enticing to terrorists.



"One of the things that I think terrorists try to do is hit places that seem somewhat random but important. The reason that they do that is that it increases the shock value or it increases the value of a terrorist attack. So looking at sporting events, looking at airports, those are the best sort of 'value' for a terrorist attack," said Voss.



The possibility of an attack on U.S. soil may also come from within.



"In the United States, the likelihood that the next terrorist attack would be homegrown I think is exceptionally high. The reason that's the case is that it's much easier. It's easier to try to recruit people through social media or through traditional means to carry out an attack if they're already in the United States. Our security is heightened, it's much harder to get people in, so it's just easier to recruit from within."

The refugee crisis heightening in Europe is a very real possibility as borders and security there are tightened, and the pathways for refugees to get in are not as open.

