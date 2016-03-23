U.S. Naturalization Ceremony: Reaction to Brussels Attacks

Tuesday's terrorist attacks in Brussels are a shock to people all around the world, including Toledoans who may have ties to Brussels or Europe. But what about Europeans or other immigr ants who have come to our country?



A naturalization ceremony welcoming new American citizens in the Toledo-area Wednesday included participants from all over the world, including Egypt, Russia, South Africa, Pakistan, Romania, Netherlands and Canada. Typically a joyous occasion, the ceremony seemed to have a more solemn or meaningful sentiment in the wake of the attacks.



Carmen Kelley is originally from Romania and has been living in the United States for five years. While she was happy and emotional to become an American citizen and says she feels safe here in Ohio, she couldn't believe the tragedy that occurred in Belgium.



"It's concerning what's happening in the world, and it's awful. It's concerning for people and for their lives. It's nothing good that's happening. There's no direction that ISIS is going, and hopefully America will stop that. I feel very safe here; it's a great country. God bless America!" said Kelley.



U.S. District Court Judge Jack Zouhary presided over the ceremony, which took place at Start High School.

