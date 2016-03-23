Detroit Metro Airport spokesman says 'safety and security is no. 1'

Airport authorities say they see an uptick in travel around springtime. (Source: WTOL)

The terror attacks have put the nation on edge. Detroit Metro Airport has taken extra precaution to ensure the safety of all personnel and passengers on their incoming and outgoing flights.

Airport officials are asking travelers to be vigilant and say something if you see anything out of the ordinary going on.

It is highly recommended that people coming into the airport arrive early. And it is policy that if you are not on board and in your seat a half hour before your takeoff, you will not be permitted onto the plane.

Expect a high volume of traffic and arrive early, especially for earlier flights. The airport sees an influx of travelers around spring break season and security checks are thorough as usual.

"The safety and security of our travelers and employees is our team's no. 1 priority and our hearts go out to those impacted by the tragic events in Brussels," said Brian Lassaline, a spokesperson for Detroit Metro Airport. "Working closely and cooperatively with our federal transportation and security partners, our public safety team continues to monitor the situation in Europe."

Although no flights run straight through from Detroit to Brussels, a woman who often works overseas and was scheduled to depart there next Friday is awaiting any changes in plans.

"My husband always sends me off and says… you know, head on swivel. Make sure that your head is constantly on swivel, that you’re aware of your surroundings and people are… But you walk into a secure area like an airport and you don’t expect something like this to happen and it’s terribly unfortunate. And I feel for them," said Gabby Furlow.

Furlow said she went into a panic when she heard the news of the attacks at the Brussels Airport because she has coworkers who are located very close to that area.

With departure to that very location in the near future, she wonders if the company will postpone plans as they did when Paris was attacked.

"No, I mean, they’re not gonna change my life," said one passenger. "I know that we have to make adjustments and do things differently but, we can’t live in fear constantly. You know, it is what it is.”

WTOL will keep you updated on air and online of any major changes.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.