Father accused of choking son pleads not guilty

By WTOL Staff
Reporting by Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Trevor Casey, 21 (Source: Toledo Police Department) Trevor Casey, 21 (Source: Toledo Police Department)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

WTOL 11 had the only camera in the courtroom as a father accused of choking his son and then walking off with him faced a judge. 

Trevor Casey, 21, has been in jail ever since the incident took place. Police say during a domestic dispute at a south Toledo home Casey choked his son and then walked off with the injured boy. A police crew in the area quickly responded and was able to get the toddler to the hospital.   

"Who knows what would have happened to that child if the officers weren't there when they were. Thankfully, we were able to get the child and quickly rush him to the hospital and take the suspect into custody," said Lt. Joe Heffernan. 

Wednesday, Casey, who is charged with attempt to commit murder and felonious assault along with two counts of endangering a child, was appointed an attorney and pleaded not guilty to all charges.  

Judge Gene Zmuda set Casey's bond at close to $300,000 with no ten percent.  

Casey's next trial date is scheduled for the middle of April.

Casey's next trial date is scheduled for the middle of April. 

