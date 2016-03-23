New energy efficient program aims to cut costs and emissions for Lucas Co. residents

It’s a program that many of us don’t know about, but so many in our area can use. It’s called Living Green, Saving Green - organized by the Toledo-Lucas County Sustainability Commission, it’s meant to help residents cut energy costs and reduce carbon emissions.

“This is a terrific program,” said Tina Skeldon Wozniak, Lucas County Commissioner President.

Wozniak and other local leaders were in central Toledo Wednesday demonstrating a home energy audit to help residents better understand how it works.

“This particular home is getting access to home installation,” Wozniak said. “That's a terrific way to save money and not have high energy costs in your home.”

She says the program could save many Toledoans money to use for other necessities like groceries and child care.

“The bottom line is if people don't have to put money into their home for high energy costs they are able to do the things that they need to help their family,” Wozniak said.

Residents who own or rent with incomes below 150 percent of the poverty line can apply for free home weatherization and appliance services. Those making more than that could still qualify for a free home energy audit.

“Some people can literally get help with appliances such as a refrigerator or a furnace to help green their home,” Wozniak said.

