Owens Community College to cut golf, soccer programs

Owens Community College is suspending operations for men's golf as well as men's and women's soccer next year as part of their "fiscal watch."

The announcement was made Monday in a letter from the school's president to faculty and staff and follows some record seasons for the college's sports teams.

“When the College started on the road toward financial recovery, it was understood that we would make tough decisions to regain fiscal health. With that in mind, the decision has been made to suspend men’s golf, men’s soccer and women’s soccer, effective for the 2016-2017 academic year," said President Mike Bower. "This was not an easy decision but the reduction in the athletic operation will provide financial savings to the college."

Owens Community College's men's golf has finished in the top ten best programs nation-wide in the last three seasons. In 2014, they were ranked number one in the National Poll for the first time.

The college's men's soccer team is coming off one of its best years ever. They finished second in the OCCAC in 2015. And the women's soccer team went to nationals just two years ago where it recorded its best first national tournament win in school history.

But starting next year, all three programs will be gone pending a re-evaluation during what President Mike Bower referred to as a fiscal watch.

"We have three years to come out of what they call fiscal watch, that is a watch that is put on to say 'you gotta look at your, your finances, your budget and see where you're going to be.' You're given three years - we're in year one, we'll be out in year two."

In the meantime, scholarships will be honored for student-athletes to continue with their academics. They just won't have a team to play on. In total, 55 student-athletes and coaches will be affected by the athletics cuts.

"If you came to us and you played this first year, I will say that you've got a scholarship to come back next year, even though you can't play; it's to come to school. That's what I honor, is the academic side," said Mike Bower, president of OCC.

Salary cuts are also being considered for the upcoming school year.

A tentative agreement will be proposed by the school to the board of trustees in April.

As for sports, OCC president says they may include them in the future, but makes no guarantees.

"That's something that we'll always review," he said.

Read the full letter to faculty and staff below:

Dear Faculty and Staff,



As we work toward financial stabilization and developing the College budget for Fiscal Year 2017, your contributions and efforts are deeply appreciated. A recommendation for the FY 2017 College Budget will be made to the Board of Trustees in June.



Recently, negotiations between the Owens Faculty Association and the College administration have concluded, and a recommendation of a tentative agreement will be made to the Board of Trustees at the regular meeting, April 5, 2016. The tentative agreement includes salary reductions. Once implemented, all non-bargaining and bargaining employee groups will have shared in this meaningful and necessary sacrifice, which greatly helps in reducing college expenses for better alignment with student enrollment and state revenue projections.



Additionally, we are in the process of advising our student-athletes and coaches of the suspension of men’s Golf, men’s Soccer and women’s Soccer, effective for the 2016-2017 academic year. This reduction in the athletic operation will provide financial savings.



When the College started on the road toward financial recovery, it was understood that we would make tough decisions to regain fiscal health, and we would write our own story of contributing to the College’s legacy of high-quality education that prepares students and the local workforce for relevant careers and in-demand jobs. THANK YOU!



Sincerely,

Mike

Mike Bower, Ph.D.

President

