Candlelight vigil held for father of six killed in west Toledo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Family and friends gathered to remember Ronnie Hopings during a candle light vigil Tuesday night.

The 39-year-old father of six was shot and killed last week right outside his home in West Toledo.

"I don't know how these people are sleeping at night. Knowing what they did, to something so dear to me," said Bianca Hampton, Hopings mother.

"To deserve to go out like this. My son has not done nothing to nobody that serious," said Mitchell Marshall, Hopings Father.

Ronnie Hoping's family wants answers.

His family says the shooting happened after he met with his wife for lunch and then picked their kids up from the baby sitter.

"He parked alongside the house, got out. It was basically an ambush. An attempted robbery that was kind of botched. I'm speculating that whoever wasn't expecting him to be with this children," said Theo Winston, Hopings Brother in law.

Tuesday night several dozen people turned out for the vigil. Ronnie's father says the turnout was a true testament to his son's character.

"Just how much my son was loved. And he was loved by everybody. He's just a loving, caring, giving, helping person. He ain't did nothing to hurt nobody his whole life," said Marshall.

Ronnie's father says he will forgive those for taking his son, but hurts for his grandchildren who no longer have their dad.

"His kids to have to live with this for the rest of their life. You know that's senseless," said Marshall.

The family still hopes someone will come forward and provide closure to this unthinkable crime.

"I just want justice for my child," said Hampton.

Toledo police want anyone with information on the crime to call Crime Stopper at 419.255.1111.

In the meantime a gofundme page has been set up to raise money for the six children he leaves behind.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.