Attacks in Belgium: Is Toledo a target?

Bowling Green State University Political Science Professor Dr. Marc Simon tells WTOL ISIS usually targets highly populated and heavily traveled areas. So, It's not likely that the Toledo area would be a target.

Many Americans woke up Tuesday morning to the news of yet another Terror attack; this time in Belgium.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that killed at least 30 and injured more than 100 people.

“This seems to me to be a revenge attack or an attack in response to the capture of the top suspect in the Paris attack,” said Professor Simon.

He believes this was not a complex attack, unlike some in the past that were more mapped out and organized.

"I think it was a hastily planned attack at very easy to hit soft targets that maybe the remaining cells in Brussels just decided to go ahead and do this,” said Simon.

Dr. Simon went on to say he believes these attacks are happening more in Europe as a recruiting effort for ISIS.

There's larger Muslim Populations in Europe and there's a lot of both native and immigrant populations that have been exposed to radical versions of Islam and have been potential recruits,” said Simon.

Dr. Simon says as a society we are vulnerable to these radical attacks, and this is not something he believes can be stopped in a short amount of time.

Again, he says the Toledo area does not seem like an area that would be a point of target.

