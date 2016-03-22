BGSU Gymnastics team advances to NCAA Regionals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

BGSU Gymnastics team advances to NCAA Regionals

Reporting by Jordan Strack, Sports
BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) -

Just a few days after the BGSU Gymnastics team made school history at the MAC Championships by scoring the highest mark at a conference championship, the team found out they are heading to the NCAA Regionals.

Yesterday the Falcons celebrated their advancement into the NCAA Regionals for the first time in 25 years.

Today though, it's right back to work as the Falcons get ready for a trip down to Alabama. 

“Our coaching staff, we had a very set plan of how we wanted to get there and to see our name come up and to see the athletes jump up with excitement, that's what you hope for. We prepare them but they have to do it. They have to be out there in competition and handle the pressure and they've done it so beautifully," said Head Coach Kerrie Turner. 

BGSU Senior Alyssa Nocella says the falcons really are a team. 

“We have each other’s back. We're more than a team, we're like a family. When were all out there doing it for each other, that's when we're at our best,” said Nocella.

Coach Turner says what's really been special this year is the cohesiveness.

"“Around November, that's when we really started to see the team come together and achieve well in some of those pressure practice situations. It's a true family and they support each other through everything," said Turner. 

With a competitive few weeks ahead of them, Coach Turner says she thinks regionals will be exciting. 

"I've actually been to Tuscaloosa with some individual qualifiers before, so I'm glad I know what to expect. But we're gonna have to work extra hard just to keep them focused. It's great that there's some exciting teams in the room but we're gonna go for it," said Turner.

BGSU will be competing on April 2. in the NCAA Gymnastics Regionals.

