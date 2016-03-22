New Biggby opens in Waterville

Good news for coffee lovers in Waterville. A new Biggby is now open in the Kroger Plaza.

Residents there are now able to enjoy the different drinks the company offers, and the owners are optimistic about the new business venture.

“We decided that since Waterville and Whitehouse was such an up and coming area, and they are starting to develop, we knew we wanted to start a business and we've always been in love with Biggby coffee, so we knew this would be the perfect fit for Waterville,” said owners Heather and Kent Robertson.

The new store features everything customers could want, including a lounge with wifi.

