Police make arrest in Tuesday shooting

Toledo police arrested Earl K. Smith for the shooting of Arieana Pettaway, 17, at 511 N. Miller Street Tuesday.

Police say it appears that Smith accidentally shot Pettaway with a stolen gun and then hid the firearm.

Smith is charged with negligent assault (a misdemeanor), tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property (both felony charges).

Pettaway is still hospitalized with a gunshot wound to her hip, but is expected to survive.

