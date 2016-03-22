Teen arrested in Perrysburg Jr. High Investigation - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Teen arrested in Perrysburg Jr. High Investigation

and Michelle Zepeda, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
PERRYSBURG, OH (WTOL) -

Police have arrested a 14-year-old student in connection to an investigation involving two teens from Perrysburg Jr. High School. 

The incident happened on March 18., after an alleged 14-year-old boy video-taped a 13-year-old student in the bathroom and forwarded the video to other students. 

Police are urging parents to check their child's cell phones and have a conversation with them about the seriousness of having questionable pictures and video on their phones. 

"It doesn't matter if your son or daughter was minding their own business and someone emailed them a copy or your son or daughter took the photo or got a hold of it. If they are in procession of it, it is illegal," said Lou Gibbons, a law professor with the University of Toledo.  

The 14-year-old has been taken into custody. 

He is being charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a juvenile, a second degree felony. 

Gibbons adds that facing felony sex charges and having to register as a sex offender are likely punishments for these cases of bullying or teasing that cross the line, even if a child didn't take the video but decides to forward it to other friends after receiving it. 

"There is a point between privacy and your child being in danger or committing a crime that you have to know about. You have to know their passwords just to make sure you know to keep your kid safe," said Gibbons. 

The incident is still under investigation as detectives are looking for others who may have been forwarded the video.

Stay with WTOL for the latest developments.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly