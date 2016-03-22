Help save lives at WTOL 11's Community Track Blood Drive

The WTOL 11 Community Track Blood Drive is this Friday and we want to see you there.

“One pint of blood can save up to three peoples’ lives, and that means the world to those patients in our area hospitals and to their families too,” said Diane Smith with the American Red Cross.

She says during the winter months less people donate.

“Statistically, out of one hundred people there are only 38 people that are eligible to donate, and of those 38 only 8 people actually take the time to come in and donate. So that means there are a lot of people out there that maybe have been thinking about it for a long time but just haven’t made it to a blood drive or people that have maybe donated in the past, maybe years ago, and haven’t come in recently. So this is a great opportunity this Friday to come in and donate blood at the Maumee United Methodist Church for the Community Track Drive,” said Smith.

She says there are plenty of excuses not to give.

“They don’t have the time, they’re afraid of needles, that’s probably the biggest one. But the reality is that if you just pitch yourself in the arm that’s about all there is to it and the rest is pretty easy, and you get nice snacks and juice and water afterward,” she said.

And Smith says they now have a program that can help save time, getting rid of that no time excuse.

“We have something called Rapid Pass, and you can go to RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to read the blue book, we call it the blue book, it’s information on blood donation that you have to read before you donate. And also you can answer all the health history questions, so it will save you time once you get to the blood drive,” said Smith.

She says right now they are in need of O-negative blood, which is the universal blood type.

“Those with O-negative, we’re always in constant need of that blood type,” said Smith. “We are in constant need of blood. In Northwest Ohio, in our region we have to collect 30 units per day in order to keep the hospitals in stock for which we are soul suppliers. So we’re in constant need.”

If you’re interested in donating, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS, give them your zip code of where you would like to donate and they will give you a list of blood drives that are in your area.

A new app even tracks where the blood goes once you donation.

“It’s really neat. You can download the Blood App for free at Google Play or at the App Store and it will give you all of your history, your donation history, it will give you a digital donor card and it tracks where your blood goes. So for those of us who donate on a regular basis, it’s really neat to find out where your ends up,” said Smith.

March is Red Cross month. Donate this Friday at Maumee United Methodist Church at 405 Sackett. The blood drive runs 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

