Facebook activates safety check following deadly explosions in B - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Facebook activates safety check following deadly explosions in Brussels

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
(WTOL) -

Many think of Facebook as simply a tool to post pictures, follow friends, and stay on top of news.

But the tragedy in Brussels has shed light on social media's ability to aid in disaster relief, as Facebook activated it's Safe Check feature, allowing people in the affected region to check in, letting family and friends know that they are safe. 

Click here to visit Facebook's Safety Check page

"When things like this happen, networks get overloaded and they go down they're busy and they don't work. A great alternative is go on social media and do a quick post. its been a great tool for disasters," said Andrew Rinaldi, Marketing and Social Media Specialist.

More than just aiding in relief, specialists believe we are moving closer to being able to use social media resources to prevent these events from taking place. 

"Now the conversation should be shifting towards how to make social media a protective tool, how can monitoring techniques being put in place," said Rinaldi. 

But a common question arises, being seen now with the FBI's battle with apple over cell phone information, at what point are individuals rights being violated?

"It all goes back to that privacy issue, that's the hard part. When do we cross that line?  Where's that line at? We're still drawing that line," said Rinaldi.

Our constant flow of information can be a great asset. But first, a balance must be found between respecting privacy and insuring safety. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly