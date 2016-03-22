Facebook activates safety check following deadly explosions in Brussels

Many think of Facebook as simply a tool to post pictures, follow friends, and stay on top of news.

But the tragedy in Brussels has shed light on social media's ability to aid in disaster relief, as Facebook activated it's Safe Check feature, allowing people in the affected region to check in, letting family and friends know that they are safe.

Click here to visit Facebook's Safety Check page

"When things like this happen, networks get overloaded and they go down they're busy and they don't work. A great alternative is go on social media and do a quick post. its been a great tool for disasters," said Andrew Rinaldi, Marketing and Social Media Specialist.

More than just aiding in relief, specialists believe we are moving closer to being able to use social media resources to prevent these events from taking place.

"Now the conversation should be shifting towards how to make social media a protective tool, how can monitoring techniques being put in place," said Rinaldi.

But a common question arises, being seen now with the FBI's battle with apple over cell phone information, at what point are individuals rights being violated?

"It all goes back to that privacy issue, that's the hard part. When do we cross that line? Where's that line at? We're still drawing that line," said Rinaldi.

Our constant flow of information can be a great asset. But first, a balance must be found between respecting privacy and insuring safety.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.