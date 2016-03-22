Owens Corning office in Brussels is safe following attack, closed until further notice

Owens Corning employees here at home were concerned with morning for the safety of their fellow colleagues in Brussels.

Brad Rollins worked at the company's European headquarters there about three years ago. He says he was there for about six months working in the finance department at Owens Corning. He says he quickly became accustomed to the city and its culture.

Rollins says he was alerted this morning of the attacks on his phone. Then shortly after learned the 30 people working at the Owens Corning office in Brussels were okay. He then saw on Facebook all his other friends were safe too.

Rollins says he was familiar with the area of the attack and had traveled through the Brussels Airport a number of times. He says when he was there the risk of terrorism was not as high, but times have changed.

"I mean, I'd imagine it's similar to anyone who grew up in Paris or New York City or any other city, Oklahoma City bombings. It's closer to home because I think you associate yourself with that place," said Rollins.

He says it's unfortunate that the world's evolved to this level of violence.

WTOL 11 is told that as a precaution the headquarters in Brussels will stay closed until further notice. All other employees have been ordered to cancel or postpone travel to Belgium for the time being.

