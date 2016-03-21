Sheriff's Office weighs in on failed Springfield Twp police levy

A lot is in the air right now as far as how Springfield Township will proceed when it comes to the level of police protection.

One thing is certain, the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office will continue to respond to emergencies in the area.

Voters said no to a police protection levy in Springfield Township that would have generated $2 million a year for five years.

It's an outcome the Lucas County Sheriff's Office says will not keep them from responding to emergencies.

"It's a matter of coverage and call volume, and response time here in Springfield Township. But you can still call 911, you still have the services that we provided just in a lesser degree,” said Lt. Matt Luettke.

Right now the Sheriff's Office is providing a 60 percent reduction of services, because the township does not have the money to keep paying for community police protection.

Feb. 1 is when that reduction kicked in. So far Lt. Luettke says it's to too early to tell the impact.

"It's really hard to tell at this point because it's so early on. February historically is a slow month as far as reported crimes,” said Luettke.

The lieutenant says they do their best to cover areas that don't have their own police departments and will treat the township the same way.

"We're still answering calls for service. We've been using the new telephone reporting unit, which has taken a lot of slack up from calls that are not in progress. Where there is no immediate threat to, where there's no threat to human life or safety,” said Luettke.

At this point, he says it's really up to township as to how this issue is sorted out.

After three failed levies on the issue, township trustees agreed to investigate what options they have to get a better feel for what the residents want. That could mean something like a focus group or survey to gather that information.

