Owens Community College Softball Coach surrenders duties amid allegations

The softball coach at Owens Community College has been benched pending an investigation into allegations against him.

But while President Mike Bower can confirm that Coach Marcus Smith's assistant coaching staff will take over his duties while the investigation is ongoing, he says he's not suspended and these concerns are not criminal in nature.

Smith has been the softball coach at Owens Community College for about a year.

College spokespersons say this is a step to quote "protect both sides" while the investigation takes place.

But again, at this point they cannot elaborate on what the allegations entail because the investigation is still pending.

"I say this again, I want to stress that the concerns brought forward have to do with coaching performance, and are not criminal in nature. Owens Human Resources will continue their due diligence on this matter," said President Bower.

