Electronic gear shifts found in multiple Jeep models could put drivers at risk

By Steven Jackson, Reporter
The National Highway Traffic and safety Administration is investigating electronic gear shifts found in some Jeep models. 

Hundreds of reports claim vehicles are rolling away after the driver thought they were in park. 

The new gear shift is a mono-stable electronic gearshift or E-shift. The problem seems to be the shift lacks the typical grooves and sensation of moving the car into park, drive or reverse, which is putting drivers at risk. 

The national highway traffic safety administration is now investigating more than 850 thousand vehicles, most are 2014 and 2015 grand Cherokees. 

WTOL went over to Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram told WTOL they have not seen any problems.

"All I can say is that if there is an issue with this FCA will put a recall on this,” said Denny Amrhein of Grogan’s Towne.

If you begin to have a problem with your vehicle, you should take it to the dealership.

