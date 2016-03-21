Two women arrested after using stolen credit cards at local stores in Perrysburg Township

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A big arrest happened in Perrysburg Township. Two women are in jail accused of buying thousands of dollars’ worth of gift cards, using fraudulent credit cards.

"Those gift cards range from 100 dollars, to 50 dollars, and they usually attempt to get as many as they can on one credit card,” said Lt. Gazarek.

Those credit cards don't have their own information, but are loaded with Someone else’s information who usually isn't aware of it, until it's too late.

Swiping several cards was a huge red flag, that led police to Jayvonne Hughes and Ruby Petty.

Police say they had been going from store to store, swiping each one, until they got one to work.

"It's basically organized crime, everybody needs to be watching out for this, they need to pay attention to their account information, and make sure that there's not fraudulent activity taking place on it, and anybody with the world of credit cards, anybody and everybody is subject to this, possibly happening to them,” said Gazarek.



Both Hughes and Petty are lodged in the Wood County Justice Center and are being held without bond.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved