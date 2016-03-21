Nearly a year later, police still search for answers in the death of 28-year-old Heather Bogle

April 10th will mark the 1 year anniversary of the death of 28-year-old Heather Bogle.

She's the woman that was shot to death and left in the trunk of her car at the Somerton Apartments in Clyde.

"A year is a long time it truly is. but here as the sheriff's office and here in the community. If you go after someone or multiple people you want to make sure you have you T's crossed and your I's dotted,” said Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer.

Overmyer says they still have the same two people as persons of interest: Keyona Bor,24, and Omar Satchel,34, who is actually in jail on a weapons related offense. He reached out to WTOL from jail via letter, proclaiming his innocence.

"I guess I won't comment on that at this time but there are always follow up interviews with other individuals that may be involved with the suspects or people of interest at this time,” said Overmyer.

When asked about any new details in the case, sheriff Overmyer says,” There are a few things that are coming in right now and hopefully in the near future we are going to tackle. But right now things are pretty much what they were before.”

The Sheriff is asking the public to come forward with any information so The County and the Bogle Family can have closure.

"I don't want this to be a cold case. I think its important to solve this So the detectives are going to continue on pounding the ground until we get an answer to this crime,” said Overmyer.

If you have any information that can solve this case you're asked to call the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office at 419-332-2613.

