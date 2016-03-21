Fremont teen named Ohio's Top Youth Volunteer for foundation Par - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Fremont teen named Ohio's Top Youth Volunteer for foundation Parker's Purpose

Parker Inks (Source: WTOL) Parker Inks (Source: WTOL)

  • More from WTOL 11More>>

  • Parker's Purpose helping others for another year

    Parker's Purpose helping others for another year

    Wednesday, July 22 2015 11:44 PM EDT2015-07-23 03:44:32 GMT
    Thursday, July 23 2015 1:14 AM EDT2015-07-23 05:14:12 GMT
    (Parker Inks)(Parker Inks)
    Parker’s Purpose is holding a fundraiser Friday at Ole Zim’s Wagon Shed in Gibsonburg. It all gets underway at 7 p.m. and this year’s guest speaker is Ohio State legend Archie Griffin.More >>
    Parker’s Purpose is holding a fundraiser Friday at Ole Zim’s Wagon Shed in Gibsonburg. It all gets underway at 7 p.m. and this year’s guest speaker is Ohio State legend Archie Griffin.More >>
FREMONT, OH (WTOL) -

Fremont student Parker Inks has been named one of Ohio's Top Youth Volunteers for 2016.  

"Creating something great to help others is possible with just a little bit of faith and effort,” Parker said in an interview with WTOL last January. 

The 17-year-old junior at St. Joseph Central Catholic High School helped start a foundation eight years ago and has raised $150,000 through an annual dinner and auction to help families burdened by the high cost of caring for children with disabilities. 

Parker, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy when he was a baby and uses a power wheelchair to get around, was hospitalized in 2008 with severe pneumonia. It was a terrible time for his family - not only was Parker sick, but his mother was undergoing chemotherapy and his father was not working. 

One day, Parker had a visit from his school's football coach. 

"He and my dad told me that I have a purpose,” said Parker. “I thought these were just words of encouragement, but the older I get, the more I understand that I truly do have a purpose.”

After that visit, the coach organized several fundraisers to ease the family’s financial situation.

Overwhelmed by the community’s generosity, Parker and his family wanted to “pay it forward” and founded a nonprofit organization, “Parker’s Purpose,” to help pay bills and purchase medical equipment for families of children with disabilities. 

As one of five members of the foundation’s executive committee, Parker attends monthly meetings to review grant requests.

To raise money, Parker came up with the idea of having an annual dinner and auction. Every year, Parker helps spread the word and is the spokesperson for the event. He weighs in on the choice of venue, the entertainment, and which celebrities will be asked to attend. The money the event has raised has helped more than 200 families over the years, Parker said, and he plans to keep going.

“One day, I hope I can look in the mirror and say that I have made an impact on others’ lives!” said Parker.  

Parker was selected from among thousands of applicants from across the U.S. in the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, the nation’s largest national youth volunteer awards program – now celebrating its 21st Anniversary – honoring middle and high school students for their outstanding acts of volunteerism.

As a state winner, Parker who is among 102 winners from across the nation, will receive $1,000, engraved silver medallions and an all-expense-paid trip in early May to Washington, D.C., where he will join the top two honorees from each state and the District of Columbia for four days of national recognition events. During the trip, 10 students will be named America’s top youth volunteers of 2016. 

Read about the other finalists here

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • Headlines from Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton & Monroe CountiesNewsMore>>

  • Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Lawmakers discuss marijuana legalization on federal level

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:36:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

    While medical marijuana is now legal in Ohio, "Jill" is calling on lawmakers to make it accessible to everyone. She believes it could be a solution to the thousands of opioid-related deaths we're seeing every year.

    More >>

  • Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Lake Erie Impaired, But For How Long?

    Wednesday, March 28 2018 3:20 PM EDT2018-03-28 19:20:12 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

    Last week the Ohio EPA officially declared its waters of western Lake Erie impaired.  But what thresholds were met to make this classification? And how can the waters get declassified with a clean bill of health? The process will use satellites to track any harmful algae blooms between July and October. If one-third or more of western Lake Erie of Ohio's waters are covered by a bloom more than a quarter of this time, that year will be flagged.  "If that season was fl...

    More >>

  • Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Moving forward with Western Lake Erie's new status

    Thursday, March 22 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-03-22 23:40:17 GMT
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)
    (Source: WTOL)(Source: WTOL)

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>

    The new water quality designation does not mean that the western end of the lake isn't safe for drinking water, or swimmers and boaters.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly