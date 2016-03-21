Celebrating moms and dads on National Single Parent Day

Monday, March 21 is National Single Parent Day.

Declared a national holiday back in 1984 by President Ronald Reagan, the day was created to honor and recognize the hard work, devotion and sacrifices of single parenting.

Make the day a special one for the single parents that you know.

Read more about National Single Parent Day here.

