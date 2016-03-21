Severe Weather: Preparing for the storm could make all the difference

As we enter into spring, experts say now is the time to practice for severe weather.

On Wednesday, as a part of severe weather awareness week, schools statewide will be practicing their tornado drills. But experts say it’s never too early to practice at home.

It’s been almost six years since Lake Township was rocked by inclement weather. Tornadoes rolled through the area, wreaking havoc and claiming lives. It was a tragedy experts called eye-opening.

Now, it’s about moving forward and remembering to DUCK.

D – Get down to the ground.

U – Go under a strong, sturdy area, like a table or staircase.

C – Cover your head with your hands.

K – Keep yourself locked away until the severe weather ends.

Experts say remembering to DUCK, especially for the young children, could make all the difference when preparing for the inclement weather.

