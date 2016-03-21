Fishermen welcome spring, peak of Walleye season

For many Northwest Ohioans the start of spring marks the end of winter, but for some in our area it’s the start of a special water sport.

The last few weeks of March into early April are considered peak Walleye activity. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources limits the number of Walleye you can catch and bag in the state to four per day.

Local fishermen say the warmer weather this year seems to be creating ideal conditions for the sport.

“It's about perfect right now actually, and like I say by mid-week I think it's going to be full force,” said local fisherman.

The peak season for walleye runs through April 30, but you can still find the fish in our waters all year long.

