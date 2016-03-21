Cedar Point says track is finished on its new dive coaster - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Cedar Point says track is finished on its new dive coaster

(Source: Cedar Point) (Source: Cedar Point)
SANDUSKY, OH (AP) -

Cedar Point says construction is nearing completion on its new roller coaster.

Park officials in Sandusky tell The News-Messenger in Fremont that the track has been completed and crews now are focusing on landscaping, electric and computer work.

Valravn is expected to debut in May 2016.

It will include a free-fall 90-degree drop of over 200 feet and hit a top speed of 75 mph.

Workers last week were busy with construction of the walkways, ride station, photo building and gift shop.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

